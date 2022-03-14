Australian court overturns ruling requiring mine approvals to consider climate harm

MELBOURNE, March 15 (Reuters) - An Australian court on Tuesday overturned a groundbreaking ruling from last year that required the country's environment minister to consider the harm to children from climate change as part of the approval process for a coal mine.

The full Federal Court decided in favour of an appeal by Environment Minister Sussan Ley against a judge's ruling that she had a duty of care to avoid harming children when weighing approval for a coal project.

"The Court orders that: the appeal be allowed," three judges of the Federal Court ruled on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.