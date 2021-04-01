Australian court orders Tianqi Lithium to pay $29 mln

April 1 (Reuters) - An Australian court on Thursday ordered China's Tianqi Lithium 002466.SZ to pay A$38.9 million ($29.44 million) into a court fund, while Tianqi appealed a disputed payment for building a battery-grade lithium processing plant in Western Australia.

Tianqi, one of the world's biggest producers of lithium chemicals used in electric vehicle batteries, had refused to pay Perth-based MSP Engineering for building a lithium hydroxide processing plant, saying the project ran over budget.

