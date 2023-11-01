News & Insights

Australian court orders Santos to halt Barossa pipeline work until Nov 13

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

November 01, 2023 — 11:32 pm EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos STO.AX said on Thursday that a court has granted an interim injunction to prevent it from commencing to lay the Barossa Gas Export Pipeline until Nov. 13, 2023.

The court order comes after legal proceedings were brought by the Environmental Defenders Office (EDO) on behalf of indigenous group to halt the commencement of pipeline work.

