Australian court orders Santos to halt Barossa pipeline work until Nov 13

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos STO.AX said on Thursday that a court has granted an interim injunction to prevent it from commencing to lay the Barossa Gas Export Pipeline until Nov. 13, 2023.

The court order comes after legal proceedings were brought by the Environmental Defenders Office (EDO) on behalf of indigenous group to halt the commencement of pipeline work.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.