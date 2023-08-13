Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mln for misleading customers on discounts

Adds context about legal action in paragraph 2 and comments from ACCC in paragraph 3

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Federal Court on Monday ordered Dell Technologies Inc's DELL.N local unit to pay A$10 million ($6.46 million) in penalties for making misleading representations on its website about discounts for add-on computer monitors.

In a legal action brought by the country's competition regulator, Dell Australia was found guilty by the Federal Court in June to have misled customers about the prices or discounts on add-on monitors on its website.

"This outcome sends a strong message to businesses that making false representations about prices or inflating discounts is a serious breach of consumer law and will attract substantial penalties," said Liza Carver, the commissioner of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Dell Australia, which sold more than 5,300 add-on monitors with overstated discounts during August 2019 to Dec. 16, 2021, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.5480 Australian dollars)

