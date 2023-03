Australian court fines ANZ Group $6.6 mln for breaching consumer protection laws

Updates with further details and background

March 10 (Reuters) - An Australian court has fined ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX A$10 million ($6.6 million) in penalties for non-compliance with consumer credit protection laws in a case that stems from the country's Royal Commission proceedings, a corporate watchdog said on Friday.

The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) said the fine related to the lender's home loan introducer program – that allowed third parties to refer customers for home loans – between March 2017 and March 2018.

"The program received considerable criticism in the Financial Services Royal Commission for exposing consumers to an additional layer of risk by insulating the lender from what the intermediary does with the borrower," the ASIC said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, the ASIC said the country's six largest banking services providers had paid or offered A$4.7 billion in compensation to customers who suffered losses for fees charged for services that were not provided. ($1 = 1.5161 Australian dollars)

