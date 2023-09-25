News & Insights

Australian court fines ANZ $9.6 mln for misleading customers over funds

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

September 25, 2023 — 09:34 pm EDT

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian Securities & Investments Commission said on Tuesday ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX was ordered to pay a A$15 million ($9.63 million) penalty by the Federal Court for misleading customers about funds available in credit card accounts.

($1 = 1.5576 Australian dollars)

