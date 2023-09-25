Australian court fines ANZ $9.6 mln for misleading customers over funds

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian Securities & Investments Commission said on Tuesday ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX was ordered to pay a A$15 million ($9.63 million) penalty by the Federal Court for misleading customers about funds available in credit card accounts.

($1 = 1.5576 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

