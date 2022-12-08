Australian court finds BlueScope Steel engaged in cartel conduct

Adds details on proceedings, background

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Federal Court on Friday ruled against BlueScope Steel Ltd BSL.AX in civil proceedings initiated by the country's competition regulator in 2019, for cartel conduct in the supply of flat steel products.

The court found BlueScope and its former general manager of sales and marketing tried to get distributors in Australia and an overseas manufacturer to enter into agreements with price-fixing provisions between September 2013 and June 2014, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said.

"This should serve as a strong warning to all businesses and individuals that even attempting to reach a price-fixing arrangement with one or more competitors may have very serious consequences," ACCC Commissioner Liza Carver said.

BlueScope, in a separate statement, said it now has the opportunity to decide if it had grounds to appeal and that it was "disappointed" by the outcome of the case.

Apart from seeking penalties against BlueScope, the ACCC is also looking to disqualify the company's former manager from managing corporations.

A separate court hearing to determine penalties and other orders has been set for April 3, 2023, ACCC said.

