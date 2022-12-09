US Markets
GOOGL

Australian court dismisses suit against Google over personal data use

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

December 09, 2022 — 12:42 am EST

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Dec 9 (Reuters) - An Australian court has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the country's competition regulator against Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O that alleged consumers were misled about expanded use of personal data for targeted advertising, the regulator said on Friday.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.