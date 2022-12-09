Australian court dismisses suit against Google over personal data use

Dec 9 (Reuters) - An Australian court has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the country's competition regulator against Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O that alleged consumers were misled about expanded use of personal data for targeted advertising, the regulator said on Friday.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.