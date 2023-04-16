BHP

Australian court approves BHP's $6.4 bln OZ Minerals takeover

April 16, 2023 — 10:56 pm EDT

Echha Jain for Reuters

April 17 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX said on Monday the Federal Court of Australia had approved its A$9.6 billion ($6.44 billion) takeover of OZ Minerals Ltd OZL.AX.

The court approval follows overwhelming support from OZ Minerals shareholders for the deal, which is the third largest in global mining in recent months.

Shares of the Australian copper producer will be suspended from trading on the local bourse at the close of trading on Tuesday.

