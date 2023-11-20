News & Insights

Australian corporate regulator unveils new enforcement priorities for 2024

November 20, 2023 — 09:04 pm EST

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator said on Tuesday it will focus in 2024 on enforcement actions targeting poor financial product distribution and misleading conduct related to sustainable finance including greenwashing, among others.

"Our goal is to create a culture of compliance across Australia's financial system and the corporate sector more generally through decisive and high-profile enforcement action," Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Deputy Chair Sarah Court said.

Greenwashing and sustainable finance remain a key enforcement priority for the regulator, Court said in her speech at the ASIC Annual Forum in Melbourne.

"Going forward our focus will be on net zero statements and targets made without a reasonable basis; the use of terms like 'carbon neutral', 'clean' or 'green' that are not founded on reasonable grounds; and the use of inaccurate labelling or vague terms in sustainability-related funds," Court said.

For the superannuation sector, the focus will be on member services failures and misconduct relating to the erosion of superannuation balances.

ASIC's new priorities will also include technology and operational resilience for market operators and actions against misconduct relating to used car financing to vulnerable consumers.

