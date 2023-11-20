Australian corporate regulator includes new enforcement priorities for 2024

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator said on Tuesday it will focus in 2024 on enforcement actions targeting poor financial product distribution and misleading conduct related to sustainable finance including greenwashing and misconduct in the superannuation sector.

