News & Insights

Australian corporate regulator includes new enforcement priorities for 2024

November 20, 2023 — 08:18 pm EST

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator said on Tuesday it will focus in 2024 on enforcement actions targeting poor financial product distribution and misleading conduct related to sustainable finance including greenwashing and misconduct in the superannuation sector.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.