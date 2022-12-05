Australian contractor Clough's collapse leaves more than $8 bln of projects in limbo

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - More than $8 billion worth of gas, power, rail and mining projects across Australia, Mongolia and Papua New Guinea face delays following the collapse of engineering firm Clough on Monday.

Projects that could be hit include the expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia, run by Rio Tinto RIO.AXRIO.L, and major power plant and transmission projects essential to maintaining a stable grid in Australia from 2023.

Clough, with a global workforce of 2,500, was placed into voluntary administration by its South African parent, Murray & Roberts Holdings MURJ.J, after a deal to sell the business to Italian construction giant Webuild SpA WBD.MIfell through.

Deloitte, appointed as administrator, said it would assess Perth-based Clough's financial position over the next two to three days and begin an accelerated sale and recapitalisation process, aiming to get projects back on track.

It said the goal is to source "immediate interim funding to be able to continue work on as many projects as possible as quickly as possible".

Clough is also handling construction of the A$768 million ($515 million) Waitsia Stage 2 gas project, owned by a unit of Japan's Mitsui & Co 8031.T and Australia's Beach Energy BPT.AX.

The Waitsia Stage 2 project was due to start producing gas for export through the North West Shelf liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in late 2023. Mitsui said it would work with all its partners to ensure the project proceeds.

Clough is also the contractor on a key project needed to shore up Australia's power supply, the 320 megawatt (MW) Tallawarra B gas-fired power station owned by EnergyAustralia, a unit of Hong Kong's CLP Holdings 0002.HK.

An EnergyAustralia spokesperson said the company was working through the implications of Clough going into administration and would have further comment later on Tuesday. Tallawarra B was due to start operating in October 2023.

Another major project involving Clough is a 900 kilometre power transmission line, EnergyConnect, owned by TransGrid, essential for hooking new solar and wind farms to the grid.

TransGrid said it would continue to work with Clough's partner Elecnor to deliver the A$2.3 billion project.

"We expect to meet the current completion deadline of late 2024," TransGrid executive general manager Gordon Taylor said in emailed comments.

Rio Tinto had no immediate comment on the impact of Clough's collapse.

($1 = 1.4901 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Additional reporting by Praveen Menon in Sydney; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

