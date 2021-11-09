Australian consumer sentiment edges up in Nov, jobs outlook brightens

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian consumer sentiment inched higher in November as optimism on the economy just outweighed worries about personal finances, while the outlook on employment took a marked turn for the better.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment released on Wednesday added 0.6% in November from October, when it dipped 1.5%.

The index reading was down 2.2% on November last year, though at 105.3 it meant optimists still outnumbered pessimists.

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans noted the biggest shift came in expectations about employment, which were at their best level since the mid-1990s.

"Confidence is at historic highs for both males and females although the confidence amongst females is particularly buoyant – near all-time record levels going back to 1975," said Evans.

Sentiment has generally improved over the last few months as a surge in vaccinations allowed coronavirus restrictions to be eased in Sydney and Melbourne.

That was reflected in the survey's measure on the economic outlook for the next 12 months, which rose 3.3%, while that for the next five years firmed 2.6%.

In contrast, the measure of family finances compared with a year ago fell 4.5%, while that for finances over the next 12 months eased 0.7%. The pullback could be due to media coverage about rising inflation and the risk of an increase in interest rates.

The index of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item did gain 1.8% in November, though that was still down 7.8% on a year ago.

A special question on spending intentions for the Christmas shopping season showed the proportion of respondents expecting to spend less was the lowest on record at 26%, while 10% planned to spend more.

"Overall, the net proportion of 'spend more minus spend less' is the second best since the survey began," said Evans. "It seems that consumers are determined not to allow their spending to slip back further while at the same time being cautious about over-extending."

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.