Australian consumer confidence falls as giveaway Budget has muted impact

SYDNEY, May 19 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian consumer sentiment fell in May to break a three-month winning streak, a surprisingly downbeat reaction to the government's annual budget that had been branded as essential to securing economic recovery.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment released on Wednesday fell 4.8%, partly retracing April's 6.2% jump.

That still left the index up 28.5 on May last year when the country was only just emerging from widespread coronavirus lockdowns. The index reading of 113.1 also showed optimists comfortably outnumbered pessimists.

"The fall may also represent some disappointment in the Federal Budget as a very generous Budget was still unable to exceed the exuberant expectations of the community," said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans.

He noted sentiment amongst those surveyed pre-Budget was almost identical to that amongst those surveyed after the announcement.

The budget last week included tax breaks for business and workers, along with more spending on everything from age care to infrastructure.

The pullback in the index came across all its components, with the measure of family finances compared with a year ago down 5.4% and that for finances over the next 12 months falling 6.9%.

The outlook for the economy over the next 12 months dropped 3.5%, after jumping more than 10% in April, while that for the next five years fell 6.7%.

The measure of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item also dipped 1.5%.

One bright spot was on the labour market with more consumers looking for the unemployment rate to fall in the year ahead. This measure actually improved to its best level in a decade.

The housing market remained a hot topic with the survey's index of house price expectations holding at an historically high 163.8, 40 points above its long-run average.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)

