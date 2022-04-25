US Markets
UBER

Australian competition watchdog sues Uber over misleading ride fares

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Australian competition watchdog said on Tuesday it is suing U.S-based Uber Technologies Inc after the ride-hailing platform admitted of misleading consumers about ride fare estimates and cancellation fees. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar;)) nL3N2WO08V

April 26 (Reuters) - Australian competition watchdog said on Tuesday it is suing U.S-based Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N after the ride-hailing platform admitted of misleading consumers about ride fare estimates and cancellation fees.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBER

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular