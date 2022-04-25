Australian competition watchdog sues Uber over misleading ride fares

April 26 (Reuters) - Australian competition watchdog said on Tuesday it is suing U.S-based Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N after the ride-hailing platform admitted of misleading consumers about ride fare estimates and cancellation fees.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

