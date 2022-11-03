US Markets
DELL

Australian competition watchdog start proceedings against Dell's local unit

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 03, 2022 — 08:39 pm EDT

Written by Jaskiran Singh for Reuters ->

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said on Friday it had instituted Federal Court proceedings against Dell Australia, a unit of Dell Technologies Inc DELL.N, for allegedly making misleading representations about add-on monitor costs.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DELL

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter