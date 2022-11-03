Australian competition watchdog start proceedings against Dell's local unit

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said on Friday it had instituted Federal Court proceedings against Dell Australia, a unit of Dell Technologies Inc DELL.N, for allegedly making misleading representations about add-on monitor costs.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.