Australian competition regulator seeks views on interest rates for deposits

April 21 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Friday that it would inquire about how banks have adjusted their interest rates for deposit accounts after a series of cash rate hikes over the past 12 months.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is seeking responses from banks, bank customers and other stakeholders by May 19.

Following an order from the country's Treasurer in February, the ACCC will investigate competition and consumer issues affecting retail deposit products - an important source of income for Australians - including how banks set their interest rates.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has lifted rates by a total 350 basis points to 3.6% in a year-long hiking cycle that kicked off in May last year, to counter surging inflation.

While the "big four" banks have generally increased their variable home loans rates in line with the RBA's cash rate hikes, increases to the savings interest rates have "often been smaller or conditional", the competition watchdog said.

The ACCC is also seeking feedback on impediments consumers face in switching banks to get a better deal, the role of deposits in their overall funding mix, and how banks and other financial institutions compete with each other.

