Australian competition regulator seeks views on interest rates for deposits

April 21 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Friday that it would inquire about how banks have adjusted their interest rates for deposit accounts after a series of cash rate hikes over the past 12 months.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is seeking submissions from banks, bank customers and other interested stakeholders by May 19.

