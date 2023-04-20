Australian competition regulator seeks views on interest rates for deposits

April 20, 2023 — 07:49 pm EDT

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

April 21 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Friday that it would inquire about how banks have adjusted their interest rates for deposit accounts after a series of cash rate hikes over the past 12 months.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is seeking submissions from banks, bank customers and other interested stakeholders by May 19.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

