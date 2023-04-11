Australian competition regulator seeks reform of merger laws

Updates with more details on reform demand, background

April 12 (Reuters) - The Chair of Australia's competition regulator Gina Cass-Gottlieb in a speech on Wednesday called for reforms to the country's merger laws, saying current laws tilted "too much" towards allowing potentially anti-competitive mergers to proceed.

While Australia's current laws prohibit mergers likely to lessen competition, they do not require parties to notify the regulator or wait for its clearance before completing the merger, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said.

"The ACCC needs to have the tools necessary to be able to properly scrutinise and, if necessary, prevent mergers that are likely to substantially lessen competition," Cass-Gottlieb said in a speech to the National Press Club in Canberra.

"Without these tools, some markets are particularly vulnerable to being adversely affected by further consolidation. In particular, markets that already have large incumbents with positions of market power and markets where it is difficult for new rivals to enter."

The regulator proposed a range of changes to the merger laws, including establishing a formal clearance regime in which merger parties would need to convince the ACCC the deal would not substantially impact competition.

It would also include notifying the ACCC of mergers that meet "specified materiality thresholds", deals be suspended without the regulator's clearance, and a "call in" power for the regulator to examine deals that could threaten competition.

The call for reform of merger laws comes just weeks after the regulator said it wanted the federal government to overhaul its regulatory framework to make foreign entities engaging in merger and acquisition activity notify the authorities sooner.

"In global transactions, we often find that merger filings in other regimes that require mandatory clearances are prioritised over our voluntary informal regime," Cass-Gottlieb said on Wednesday.

"This has hamstrung the ACCC's ability to assess mergers and prevent potentially anti-competitive mergers."

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

