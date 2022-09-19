Australian competition regulator says Tabcorp unit to amend unfair gaming contract terms

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australian gambling company Tabcorp Holdings' TAH.AX unit Maxgaming Qld Pty has provided an undertaking to remove potentially unfair contract terms from its gaming machine contracts, the country's competition regulator said.

Maxgaming's contracts with small business gaming venues included terms which extended the contract without notice to the customer. This allowed the company to increase the fees payable without the customer's consent if equipment required upgrading, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We were concerned because we believed these contract terms benefited the company without providing corresponding benefit to their customers," ACCC Commissioner Liza Carver said.

Maxgaming has committed to amend the contract terms to inform customers before the contract rolls over, and change the subsequent term to a shorter period of one year when it does, ACCC said.

Maxgaming, which provides and maintains gaming systems that run electronic gaming machines in gaming venues, has also committed to inform all existing customers of the undertaking, ACCC added.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

