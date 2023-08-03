Australian competition regulator rejects $3.2 bln ANZ-Suncorp deal

Adds details from ACCC statement in paragraphs 2-4

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Friday it had denied authorisation for ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX to proceed with its proposed A$4.9 billion ($3.21 billion) acquisition of Suncorp Group's banking arm.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it was not satisfied that the acquisition would not likely lessen competition in the supply of home loans to Australian customers.

"Evidence we obtained strongly indicates that the major banks consider the second-tier banks to be a competitive threat," ACCC Deputy Chair Mick Keogh said in a statement.

Keogh said the proposed acquisition would further "entrench an oligopoly" structure, with the country's four major banks dominating.

($1 = 1.5249 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Subhranshu Sahu)

