Australian competition regulator extends decision on Brookfield's $9.9 bln Origin Energy deal

SYDNEY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has extended the time it will take to consider a Brookfield-led BN.TO takeover of Origin Energy ORG.AX until Oct. 12, according to documents published on its website Friday.

A decision had been due by Sept. 28 but that has now been pushed back in the proposed A$15.3 billion ($9.9 billion) takeover.

($1 = 1.5461 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney)

