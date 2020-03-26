Australian companies start capital raising rush amid market downturn

By Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG, March 26 (Reuters) - Australian companies have fired the starting gun on an expected slew of capital raisings with A$1.1 billion ($650.43 million) worth of new shares sold in the past two days amid global financial market volatility.

The deals will give a shot of confidence to Australian equity capital markets (ECM) bankers who have had a quiet start to 2020.

ECM proceeds for the first quarter sit at $2.54 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Most of that came through block trades in Wesfarmers selling its $701 million stake in Coles, and Viva Energy offloading its stake in the associated listed real estate investment trust for $486 million in February.

Capital raisings have ground to a halt, but bankers believe the tide could turn as companies shore up their balance sheets.

"A lot of companies and businesses would be burning though their cash right now," said Credit Suisse's Australian strategist Damien Boey, while cautioning not every deal was guaranteed success. "We have started to see dividend reductions, and the next step is outright capital raisings, and companies will be considering that very carefully because the margin for error here is not great."

Hearing-implant maker Cochlear COH.AX said on Thursday that fund manager demand allowed it to increase a planned A$800 million share sale on Wednesday to A$880 million ($520.34 million). It is also raising a further A$50 million ($29.57 million) from retail shareholders.

The deal, at a 16% discount to the company's share price, was the first time Cochlear has raised capital since it listed 25 years ago.

Cochlear chairman Rick Holliday-Smith said the raising would help Cochlear weather the downturn.

"We now have a fortified balance sheet and we are well positioned to emerge from this global health pandemic in a strong competitive decision," he said in a statement to the ASX.

Shares in outdoor advertising group Ooh!Media OML.AX, were in a trading halt on Thursday as the company sought A$167 million ($98.75 million) from investors in a deal already backed by major shareholder HMI Capital. The company's shares have crashed from A$3.95 in mid December to its last traded price of A$0.84.

The cash would pay down debt, and the company also said it would suspend future dividend payments.

Online travel agent Webjet WEB.AX suspended its shares from ASX trading on Monday and flagged in a statement it was working on a capital raising.

CHINA, OTHERS TO FOLLOW

Bankers are expecting listed companies around the world to consider share sales as a way of bolstering capital.

Chinese officials have loosened the rules for share placements as a means of helping virus-stricken companies repair their balance sheets.

This week, contract medical researcher WuXi AppTec Co Ltd 603259.SS2359.HK said it would raise up to $1.7 billion by selling shares in Shanghai and Hong Kong to expand research and development facilities and fund overseas growth.

($1 = 1.6875 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.