Australian coal miner New Hope CEO Schmidt resigns

Jan 14 (Reuters) - New Hope Corp Ltd NHC.AX Chief Executive Officer Reinhold Schmidt has resigned after taking a short period of personal leave, the Australian coal miner said on Friday.

The company did not provide further details but said the resignation was effective immediately, and finance head Rob Bishop would take over as the acting chief executive officer.

Schmidt, who has more than 20 years of experience in the mining industry and was former chief executive of Yancoal Australia YAL.AX, joined New Hope on Sept. 1, 2020.

Schmidt "delivered organisational changes that positioned the business to withstand the downturn in commodity prices experienced early FY21 and achieve outstanding returns as markets have improved," Chairman Robert Millner said.

New Hope shares doubled in value during Schmidt's tenure. On Friday, the stock closed 2.1% lower at A$2.3 in a weak market .AXJO, which fell 1.1%.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.