Australian Clinical Labs Updates Share Buy-Back Program

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 125,000 shares on the previous day. This move brings the total number of shares bought back to 955,864, highlighting the company’s strategy to potentially enhance shareholder value.

