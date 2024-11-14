Australian Clinical Labs Updates Share Buy-Back Program

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd has announced a daily update to their ongoing share buy-back program, with 125,000 ordinary fully paid securities purchased on the previous day, bringing the total to 455,864 shares bought back. This move reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

