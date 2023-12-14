Australian Clinical Labs to withdraw its $1 bln offer to buy Healius

Adds details on Australian competition regulator in paragraph 2, ACL quote in paragraph 4

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australian Clinical Labs ACL.AX said on Friday it intends to withdraw its takeover bid for buy Healius Limited HLS.AX, citing a "significant" deterioration in the performance of the medical center operator since the offer was announced.

Earlier in the day, the Australian competition regulator decided to oppose Australian Clinical Labs' A$1.52 billion ($1.02 billion) buyout offer, as it is likely to result in a substantial lessening of competition in pathology services markets in the country.

"The ACL Board is concerned based on the 1H Guidance that Healius is at risk of a significant statutory NPAT loss in 1H FY24," the company said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4932 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

