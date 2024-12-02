Australian Clinical Labs Sees Stake Reduction by Major Investor

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Limited has reduced its holding in Australian Clinical Labs Limited, now holding a 7.30% stake compared to the previous 8.31%. This change signifies a shift in the investment strategy of the substantial shareholder, potentially impacting market dynamics around the company’s stock.

