Australian Clinical Labs Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

October 23, 2024 — 04:07 am EDT

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd saw significant changes in its substantial holdings as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ceased being a substantial holder. The changes involved numerous transactions, primarily purchases of securities controlled by Morgan Stanley, significantly altering the voting interests in the company. This development marks a shift in the investment landscape for Australian Clinical Labs, potentially impacting its market position.

