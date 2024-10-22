Australian Clinical Labs Sees Key Stakeholder Change

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd announced that First Sentier Investors has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company as of October 18, 2024. This change could influence investor sentiment and stock activity, making it a point of interest for market watchers. Investors may want to keep an eye on how this shift affects the company’s stock performance.

