Australian Clinical Labs Sees Change in Shareholder Interests

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd has seen a change in its substantial shareholder interests, with Australian Ethical Investment Limited reducing its voting power from 9.31% to 8.31% as of October 30, 2024. This adjustment in shareholding may influence investor sentiment and market dynamics surrounding the company’s stock.

