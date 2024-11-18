News & Insights

Australian Clinical Labs Sees Change in Major Holders

November 18, 2024 — 11:39 pm EST

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd has announced that Comet Asia Holdings and KKR entities have ceased to be substantial holders as of November 15, 2024. This change in ownership could impact the company’s stock dynamics and investor perceptions. Market participants may want to watch how this development influences the company’s future market movements.

