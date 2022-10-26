Australian Clinical Labs says data of 223,000 people hacked

Adds details on hack, background

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian Clinical Labs ACL.AX said on Thursday its Medlab Pathology business suffered a data breach that affected health records and credit card information of about 223,000 patients and staff.

This is the latest in a series of hacks to rock corporate Australia, after the country's biggest health insurer Medibank MPL.AX and No. 2 telco Optus STEL.SI were also hit by breaches that compromised the data of millions of customers.

ACL said its affected data included more than 17,500 individual medical and health records, over 28,000 credit card numbers and individuals' names, as well as more than 128,600 Medicare numbers.

"To date, there is no evidence of misuse of any of the information or any demand made of Medlab or ACL," it said, adding that the compromised Medlab server had been de-commissioned. ACL's broader systems and databases were unaffected, it added.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Devika Syamnath)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.