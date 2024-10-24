Australian Clinical Labs Reports AGM Success

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Michael Alscher. The renewal of the shareholder-approved LTVR plan also received overwhelming support. Investors can find more details and a recording of the meeting on the company’s website.

