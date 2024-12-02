Australian Clinical Labs Issues New Equity Securities

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd has announced the issuance and conversion of unquoted securities, including a total of 67,903 fully paid ordinary shares. This development reflects the company’s ongoing financial activities and potential growth strategies. Investors in the financial market may find this activity noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock performance.

