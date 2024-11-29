News & Insights

Australian Clinical Labs Gains New Substantial Investor

November 29, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder of Australian Clinical Labs Ltd, holding a 5.05% voting power through fully paid ordinary shares. This move highlights the company’s strategic positioning in the healthcare sector, which could attract attention from investors keen on the potential growth in this field.

