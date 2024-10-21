Australian Clinical Labs Gains New Major Investor

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd has a new substantial holder, as State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have acquired a significant voting power in the company. This development could influence the company’s future decisions and stock movements, attracting the attention of investors and market watchers.

