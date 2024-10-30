Australian Clinical Labs Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, having repurchased a total of 304,498 shares to date, with 660 shares bought back in the most recent transaction. This strategic move aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

