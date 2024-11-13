News & Insights

Australian Clinical Labs Announces Ongoing Share Buy-Back

November 13, 2024 — 08:19 pm EST

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, with 115,757 shares bought back on the previous day, adding to a total of 340,107 shares purchased before that. This ongoing buy-back program reflects the company’s strategic move to potentially enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

