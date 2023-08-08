Australian central bank chief to get last grilling by lawmakers

SYDNEY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Australia's outgoing central bank chief will make what is likely to be his last appearance before lawmakers on Aug. 11 to answer questions on monetary policy.

Roughly a month before he leaves office, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe will appear before the House economics committee, along with Deputy Governor Michele Bullock and two other senior officials.

Australia's Labor government recently chose not to reappoint Lowe to a second term, instead elevating his deputy to the top job.

Lowe has been under a cloud since first raising interest rates in May last year, having previously assured borrowers rates were unlikely to increase until 2024.

The RBA has since lifted rates by 400 basis points to a decade-high of 4.1%, though it did pause on hikes in July and August to assess whether inflation was heading lower as desired.

Financial markets and analysts are split on whether there might be one more rate rise later this year. AU/INT

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.