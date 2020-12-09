RIO

Australian cave blast inquiry urges Rio Tinto to negotiate restitution

Melanie Burton Reuters
MELBOURNE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mining giant Rio Tinto RIO.AX should negotiate a restitution package with the First Nations group of Indigenous Australians affected by its legal destruction of two ancient rockshelters to expand an iron ore mine, an inquiry panel said on Wednesday.

The panel released an interim report in which it also recommended that Rio Tinto ensure a full reconstruction of the rockshelters at its own expense.

