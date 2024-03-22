Australian casino operator Star Entertainment's CFO to step down

Updates with details of CFO, background from paragraph 3

March 22 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Star Entertainment SGR.AX on Friday said that its chief financial officer (CFO) Christina Katsibouba will step down from the role.

Neale O’Connell will be appointed as an interim group CFO effective March 25, the company said. Katsibouba has decided to leave the company to pursue other interests, it added.

Katsibouba was appointed as Star's CFO in late 2022, when the company was under increased scrutiny by regulators due to poor management of money-laundering risks.

Star is currently facing a second inquiry into its Sydney casino operations after the company's license to operate the casino was suspended in October 2022.

Neale O’Connell previously served as the global CFO of travel management services provider Corporate Travel Management CTD.AX for two years till 2021, and was the finance chief of Tatts Group for six years from 2012, Star said.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Varun H K)

