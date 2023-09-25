News & Insights

Australian casino group Star Entertainment to raise $481 mln in equity

Credit: REUTERS/

September 25, 2023 — 04:27 am EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

By Scott Murdoch

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Star Entertainment Group SGR.AXis tapping the capital markets for a second time in 2023 as it aims to raise A$750 million ($481.43 million) as part of a major capital restructure to strengthen its balance sheet.

The company said on Monday it would raise capital at A60c per share, a 20% discount to the final closing price last Friday of A75c.

The capital raise consists of a A$589 million 1 for 1.65 pro-rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer and a A$161 million institutional placement, according to a statement.

Star said in a statement it would also take on A$450 million of new debt provided by Barclays and Westpac, and its existing debt will be repaid and cancelled following the capital restructure.

The company raised $A800 million in February at A$1.20 - double the price of the capital raising announced on Monday.

Regulatory restrictions on Star's Sydney operations from mid-2022 and stiff competition from bigger rival Crown Resort have chipped away at profits for Star, Australia's second-biggest casino operator.

Star had a net debt of A$596 million, as of June 30, a strong reduction from its debt levels of A$1.11 billion at end-2022.

The casino operator posted a net profit after tax attributable, before significant items, of A$41 million for fiscal 2023, versus a loss of A$31 million a year earlier.

Star, though, took a major impairment charge of A$2.48 billion, excluding taxes, as it had to write down significant items from volatile operating conditions at its Sydney operations and regulatory and legal costs.

($1 = 1.5579 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.