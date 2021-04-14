Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Zip to raise $307 mln to fund expansion plans

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN COATES

Australian buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm Zip Co said on Wednesday it will raise A$400 million ($307.48 million) through senior unsecured convertible notes to fund its growth and expansion plans.

April 14 (Reuters) - Australian buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm Zip Co Z1P.AX said on Wednesday it will raise A$400 million ($307.48 million) through senior unsecured convertible notes to fund its growth and expansion plans.

On Tuesday, the BNPL firm reported a record quarterly earnings and unveiled plans to expand into Canada and Southeast Asia.

($1 = 1.3009 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More