Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Zip to raise $307 mln to fund expansion plans

April 14 (Reuters) - Australian buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm Zip Co Z1P.AX said on Wednesday it will raise A$400 million ($307.48 million) through senior unsecured convertible notes to fund its growth and expansion plans.

On Tuesday, the BNPL firm reported a record quarterly earnings and unveiled plans to expand into Canada and Southeast Asia.

($1 = 1.3009 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.