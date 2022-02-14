Australian budget airline Bonza picks bases, to fly 25 domestic routes

Feb 15 (Reuters) - New Australian budget airline Bonza said on Tuesday it would service 16 destinations across the country through 25 routes and named airports in Queensland and Victoria as its first bases.

The carrier's home base will be the Sunshine Coast airport and Melbourne airport will serve as a second base, allowing it to fly to destinations in Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales state.

The airline will compete with Qantas Airways QAN.AX, Virgin Australia and Regional Express Holdings REX.AX and focus on leisure-driven routes not served or under-served by rivals.

Bonza said it was targeting its first flight in mid-2022 subject to regulatory approvals, including its license to fly from Australia's aviation regulator.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Aditya Soni)

