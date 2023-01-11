Commodities

Australian budget airline Bonza gets regulatory nod to begin flights

January 11, 2023 — 11:09 pm EST

Written by Harshita Swaminathan for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australian budget airline start-up Bonza said it received a nod from the country's civil aviation regulator to fly scheduled passenger flights, marking an entry for a small player in a sector dominated by Qantas Airways and Virgin Australia.

The airline, backed by U.S. private investment firm 777 Partners, is preparing to begin selling tickets from its Sunshine Coast base, it said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.