Australian bond supply to revive once secondary markets stabilise

HONG KONG, Mar 2 (IFR) - The Australian and Kangaroo bond primary markets have largely ground to a halt in response to recent secondary market volatility, but syndication desks anticipate a revival once stability is restored.

“Investors appreciate a stable backdrop, so the gyrations over the last few days have made them more hesitant to engage with potential issuers. However, we saw a constructive overnight session in Europe and the US and if this is repeated today, I would expect a pick-up in Australian dollar deals in the middle to back end of this week,” one banker said.

Australian government bond yields have generally ratcheted higher from early/mid February, largely in response to rising Treasury yields due to building economic recovery and inflation expectations.

Yields on the 10-year Australian Commonwealth government benchmark advanced steadily from 1.16% on February 11 to 1.64% on February 24 before jumping 17bp last Thursday to 1.81%, having hit a 22-month intraday high of 1.91%.

ACGB 10-year yields fell back last Friday to 1.75%, before dropping 11bp yesterday following Treasuries’ Friday rebound and A$4bn (US$3.1bn) of government bond purchases by the Reserve Bank of Australia, double its usual A$2bn.

Ten-year ACGB yields closed on Monday at 1.64%, having reached a session low of 1.56%, and have traded within a 8bp trading range today, between 1.67% and 1.75%.

