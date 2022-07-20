US Markets
ZIP

Australian BNPL Zip may take charges on US, Europe units, 'deprioritise' crypto offer

Contributor
Byron Kaye Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Australian buy-now-pay-later company Zip Co Ltd said on Thursday it may take an impairment charge on its new U.S. and European businesses, exit Singapore and "deprioritise" a cryptocurrency offering, citing challenging market conditions.

SYDNEY, July 21 (Reuters) - Australian buy-now-pay-later company Zip Co Ltd Z1P.AX said on Thursday it may take an impairment charge on its new U.S. and European businesses, exit Singapore and "deprioritise" a cryptocurrency offering, citing challenging market conditions.

"Reflecting current market conditions, the company has reviewed the goodwill against the Spotti, Twisto and Quadpay assets and is assessing the need to take an impairment charge," the company said in a trading update.

"Zip is in the process of closing its Singapore business, consistent with the aim to reduce group cash burn. Previously planned new financial services products, including crypto ... have been deprioritised," it added.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((byron.kaye@thomsonreuters.com; +612 9171 7541; @byronkaye;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZIP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular