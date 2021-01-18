Cryptocurrencies

Australian Bitcoin Trader Takes Banks to Tribunal After Sudden Account Closures

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
ANZ bank sign

A cryptocurrency trader in Australia is seeking $250,000 AUD ($192,000 USD) in compensation from two banks claiming he was the victim of unlawful discrimination when his accounts were closed with little warning.

  • Allan Flynn has started proceedings against Westpac and ANZ banks at the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal, which closed his accounts soon after they had been opened, reports the Australian Financial Review.
  • Flynn had operated a digital currency exchange registered with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), but said he was unable to continue operating without banking services.
  • The trader said he purchased bitcoin on behalf of 450 customers via his business, but over three years had around 20 accounts closed by banks, including CBA, NAB, ING and Bendigo Bank.
  • Westpac reportedly told Flynn his account was closed because it was “under investigation for cryptocurrency fraud.”
  • “How am I supposed to run a lawful business if I can’t get a bank account?” Flynn told the Australian Financial Review.
  • According to the report, he also claimed an ANZ employee had informed other banks and his customers that he was involved in fraud.
  • The trader said he is considering raising his compensation request above $250,000 with the recent jump in the price of cryptocurrencies.

Read more: Australian Central Bank Sees ‘No Strong Public Policy Case’ for CBDC

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular