Australian Bitcoin Mining Firm Iris Energy Doubles Pre-IPO Fundraising Target

Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Sydney, Australia.

Iris Energy, a bitcoin miner and data center provider, has doubled its fundraising target ahead of an expected initial public offering (IPO).

  • The Australian company, which emphasizes its use of renewable energy, now aims to raise investment of AUS$40 million (US$31 million), up from AUS$20 million (US$15.5 million), according to a Bloomberg report Wednesday.
  • In a letter to investors seen by the publication, Iris said it has received an AUS$13 million (US$10 million) commitment from Platinum Asset Management.
  • Iris Energy has also informed investors about changes in management, with Jason Conroy, currently chief financial officer of energy utility Transgrid, to become the firm’s new CEO.

