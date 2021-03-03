Australian Bitcoin Mining Firm Iris Energy Doubles Pre-IPO Fundraising Target
Iris Energy, a bitcoin miner and data center provider, has doubled its fundraising target ahead of an expected initial public offering (IPO).
- The Australian company, which emphasizes its use of renewable energy, now aims to raise investment of AUS$40 million (US$31 million), up from AUS$20 million (US$15.5 million), according to a Bloomberg report Wednesday.
- In a letter to investors seen by the publication, Iris said it has received an AUS$13 million (US$10 million) commitment from Platinum Asset Management.
- Iris Energy has also informed investors about changes in management, with Jason Conroy, currently chief financial officer of energy utility Transgrid, to become the firm’s new CEO.
